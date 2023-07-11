Chinese airlines have brought back a series of flights for European destinations, including Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE
China adds lipstick to gloomy economic recovery with domestic summer travel boom, but overseas flights still lag
- Domestic passenger traffic in China has exceeded pre-coronavirus levels, but the recovery of international travel remains sluggish
- Consumers are seen to be more willing to make small expenditures, such as travelling, during an economic downturn, with China’s recovery having stalled in recent months
Chinese airlines have brought back a series of flights for European destinations, including Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE