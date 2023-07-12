Beijing’s first endorsement of projects by the likes of Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan has marked an official end of a two-and-a-half-year investigation into platform companies, fuelling expectation that China will take the necessary measures to restore national economic growth. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Wednesday praised projects by 10 leading internet giants. Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post. Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan have all received hefty fines and undergone heavy business restructuring since October 2020 as part of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown. The top economic planner also laid out the initial boundary of China’s so-called green-light projects – where private internet giants can invest and receive government backing, pinning high hopes on their role in boosting the development of the real economy and to shore up headline growth. For the next step, the NDRC will release typical investment cases for platform companies NDRC “While obtaining rich returns and improving their core competitiveness through their investments, platform companies have also contributed to technological self-reliance, the real economy and the country’s high-quality development,” the NDRC said in a statement on its official WeChat account. The statement marked an official recognition of the private sector’s contribution to technological advancement, as well as national economic growth. “For the next step, the NDRC will release typical investment cases for platform companies and support them to play a more active role in economic development, job creation and international competition,” the economic planner added. The results of the NDRC investigation were released after a nationwide fact-finding campaign, which has since March sought to tackle China’s deep-rooted problems, from faltering private confidence to major hindrances to foreign direct investment and social issues, including unemployment, an ageing population and medical services. This clarifies what the rules are for investment expansion Zhao Xijun “This clarifies what the rules are for investment expansion, and it is also conveying an important signal to the private sector and to the market that the regulation has become clearer and looser,” said Zhao Xijun, a finance professor at Renmin University in Beijing. “It means that the previous capital overhaul has been put in place, and this is also in response to the current downward economic environment.” The projects highlighted by the NDRC are, according to Zhao, choke points for China’s economy, meaning they need increased efforts to ensure sustainable growth. Slowing economic activities in the second quarter have fanned market worries over a slower-than-expected post-coronavirus recovery. Concerns of financial risks have also jumped among academic and policy circles, given struggling local governments, mounting debt pressures and a sluggish property market. Yellen’s China trip saw these demands made, and missteps avoided, Beijing says US technology curbs also remain despite the resumption of bilateral talks with the recent visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the upcoming visit of special climate change envoy, John Kerry. The NDRC also found that the top 10 platform companies, as measured by their market capitalisation, increased their investment in chips, self-driving technology, new energy and agriculture in the first quarter, with their proportion rising by 15.6 percentage points from the previous quarter. “Judging from our research, platform companies keep increasing their investment in technological innovation and empowering the real economy,” the NDRC added. Their research and development input also totalled 500 billion yuan (US$69.3 billion) in the past three years, while annual growth was as high as 15 per cent. “[The firms] have become a key force in the innovation of digital technologies,” the economic planner added.