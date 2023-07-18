Job fairs continue to be a big draw across China, luring young adults and fresh graduates who are finding it harder to put their degrees to good use. Photo: Xinhua
China jobs: trash inspector with a master’s degree shows how ‘education reform is imminent’
- China’s people are highly educated, so where is the ‘talent dividend’? For many fresh graduates, ‘settling for an opportunity’ is the safer bet now
- China’s unemployment rate among those aged 16-24 continued its monthly rise in June, reaching 21.3 per cent
