A vocational trainer (right) teaches a student how to operate a machine tool at a technical college in China’s Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
China steps in with vocational school overhaul and 11 ‘key tasks’ to help boost self-sufficiency and tech prowess
- Regional pilot programmes will be set up, and progress will be closely monitored to ensure local authorities are doing enough to bolster the hi-tech talent pool
- But education researcher warns that plans are at risk of being put secondary to short-term and superficial political achievements
