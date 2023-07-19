A vocational trainer (right) teaches a student how to operate a machine tool at a technical college in China’s Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
A vocational trainer (right) teaches a student how to operate a machine tool at a technical college in China’s Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
China jobs
Economy /  China Economy

China steps in with vocational school overhaul and 11 ‘key tasks’ to help boost self-sufficiency and tech prowess

  • Regional pilot programmes will be set up, and progress will be closely monitored to ensure local authorities are doing enough to bolster the hi-tech talent pool
  • But education researcher warns that plans are at risk of being put secondary to short-term and superficial political achievements

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 19 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A vocational trainer (right) teaches a student how to operate a machine tool at a technical college in China’s Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
A vocational trainer (right) teaches a student how to operate a machine tool at a technical college in China’s Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE