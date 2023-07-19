Weaker than market expectations, China’s economy grew by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, year on year. Photo: AFP
China’s economic slowdown to have ‘global repercussions’ beyond trade, hinder current account recovery, IMF says
- International Monetary Fund’s annual ‘External Sector Report’ highlights downside risks of China’s slow post-Covid economic recovery
- Weaker than expectations, China’s economy grew by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, year on year, adding to concerns over momentum and its full-year target
