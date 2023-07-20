Beijing has unveiled a 31-point action plan to give China’s economy and private businesses a shot in the arm. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China’s new action plan lift economy out of deep-rooted malaise, bring market peace of mind?
- Days after worrisome GDP growth failed to reassure the market, Beijing unveils comprehensive new 31-point plan
- Investors and analysts have been clamouring for the government to follow through on promises, step in and bring struggling businesses back from the brink of closure or bankruptcy
