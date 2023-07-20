Beijing has unveiled a 31-point action plan to give China’s economy and private businesses a shot in the arm. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing has unveiled a 31-point action plan to give China’s economy and private businesses a shot in the arm. Photo: Bloomberg
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

Can China’s new action plan lift economy out of deep-rooted malaise, bring market peace of mind?

  • Days after worrisome GDP growth failed to reassure the market, Beijing unveils comprehensive new 31-point plan
  • Investors and analysts have been clamouring for the government to follow through on promises, step in and bring struggling businesses back from the brink of closure or bankruptcy

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has unveiled a 31-point action plan to give China’s economy and private businesses a shot in the arm. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing has unveiled a 31-point action plan to give China’s economy and private businesses a shot in the arm. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE