For many young couples, financial pressure and an uncertain future have left them content to lead a life without children. Photo: Shutterstock
For many young couples, financial pressure and an uncertain future have left them content to lead a life without children. Photo: Shutterstock
China's population
Economy /  China Economy

China’s ‘self-aware’ DINK couples, with no kids, could prolong demographic crisis

  • Many young couples in China are shunning government handouts and incentives to live a life unburdened by children, and the falling birth rate has economic implications
  • Population researcher also points to declining marriage rate as evidence ‘China will very likely see its low fertility rate remain low in the coming decades’

Beata Mo
Beata Mo

Updated: 7:00am, 21 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
For many young couples, financial pressure and an uncertain future have left them content to lead a life without children. Photo: Shutterstock
For many young couples, financial pressure and an uncertain future have left them content to lead a life without children. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE