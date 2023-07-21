For many young couples, financial pressure and an uncertain future have left them content to lead a life without children. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s ‘self-aware’ DINK couples, with no kids, could prolong demographic crisis
- Many young couples in China are shunning government handouts and incentives to live a life unburdened by children, and the falling birth rate has economic implications
- Population researcher also points to declining marriage rate as evidence ‘China will very likely see its low fertility rate remain low in the coming decades’
For many young couples, financial pressure and an uncertain future have left them content to lead a life without children. Photo: Shutterstock