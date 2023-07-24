The Pinglu Canal will mainly used for shipping coal, minerals, cement, grains, mining and construction materials and containers. Illustration: Henry Wong
China to widen Asean trade with first major waterway in 700 years, but will Pinglu Canal be a game changer or white elephant?
- China kicked off construction of the 135km-long (84-mile), 72.7 billion yuan (US$10.1 billion) Pinglu Canal in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in August
- It is hoped that the waterway can facilitate trade with Southeast Asian nations, but concerns have been raised about the demand and environmental impact of the project
The Pinglu Canal will mainly used for shipping coal, minerals, cement, grains, mining and construction materials and containers. Illustration: Henry Wong