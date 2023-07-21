China’s demand for propionic acid, a chemical preservative, has continued to rise in recent years. Photo: Shutterstock
China says US is dumping critical chemical into domestic market, undercutting industry

  • Propionic acid is a common preservative that is widely used in food and for other applications, and China says its producers cannot match the US prices
  • Probe comes against the backdrop of rising US-China tensions, and is considered a response to the US’ tech-containment measures against China

