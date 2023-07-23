China’s leaders have been ramping up efforts for years to ensure there is enough food to feed the country’s 1.4 billion people. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
What is the state of China’s food-security drive, and what must be done to feed its people?
- From technology to tumultuous trade ties, China is finding it a challenge to guarantee sufficient crop yields, but drastic measures are being taken
- Climate change and supply-chain upheavals have also forced a rethink on how best to ensure that critical grains remain abundant
China’s leaders have been ramping up efforts for years to ensure there is enough food to feed the country’s 1.4 billion people. Photo: Xinhua