China’s central bank says enhanced scrutiny and oversight will apply to a number of areas, including currency policies and cross-border yuan business. Photo: Reuters
China’s data-security management must fill holes and be put under microscope, central bank says
- Cross-border financial information will be more intensely scrutinised by Chinese authorities, as a matter of national security
- Foreign companies are already scrambling to assess and change data policies to keep China-related information in China
