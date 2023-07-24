Beijing is mapping out major changes to property policies, to help lift China’s sputtering economy out of the doldrums. Photo: Bloomberg
Property policies
Economy /  China Economy

Is China property for speculating? Xi’s Politburo lets real estate off leash after 6 long years

  • Real estate policies across China will be adjusted faster to help nation cope with ‘setbacks’ from the ebb and flow of economic development in a post-Covid climate
  • For years, President Xi Jinping said houses were for living in, not speculating – but the Politburo made no mention of that on Monday

Frank Tang, Ji Siqi
Frank Tang in Beijingand Ji Siqi in Beijing

Updated: 8:03pm, 24 Jul, 2023

