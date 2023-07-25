Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now! Finally, the toolbox is checked, but suspicion weighs on. It has been a big few days for numbers, and a busy time for policymakers, as China’s economic growth disappointed. The year-on-year headline reading of 6.3 per cent in the second quarter was the result of a low comparison base a year prior as draconian coronavirus lockdowns swept across China. The pace was quicker than the 4.1 per cent growth in Vietnam and also outperformed China’s other major rivals. But a sharp slowdown in sequential growth from 2.2 per cent in the first quarter to 0.8 per cent in the second warrants concern about the resilience of China’s post-Covid recovery. The outlook for exports is bleak. The real estate sector remains a big drag on the economy. Local governments are struggling with mountains of debt. The jobless rate for young people hit a record high in June . And if that weren’t enough, there is low confidence in the private sector . Private investment dropped by 0.2 per cent in the first half of the year from the same period in 2022, in contrast with an increase of 8.1 per cent by state-owned companies. China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer and the one at the centre of the prolonged property crisis in China, lost US$81 billion in 2021 and 2022, its delayed earnings reports showed on Monday . A narrative war is playing out. The recovery was a whimper, not a bang, and Beijing needs more ammunition to hit its annual growth target, according to overseas economists. Some slashed their forecasts , and against the backdrop of an upbeat recovery in the US, the gap between the world's largest two economies may widen. But state media say China is still on the path of recovery, growth spotlights are shining, and they claim "bearish talks" on China's economic growth have never panned out and will inevitably be proven untrue again. In what they called a “bombshell document”, Beijing unveiled a 31-point action plan to reinvigorate the private economy and pledged a solid political backing to private entrepreneurs and a benign environment to unleash entrepreneurship. With vows to improve the rule of law, remove non-market barriers, and push the private sector to be “bigger, better and stronger” – a slogan long enjoyed by their state rivals – the real question is how much progress will be made instead of merely playing lip service. Officials said policy details will come soon, and despite tech tycoons such as Tencent billionaire Tony Ma hailing the plan as “encouraging and inspiring”, stock markets turned a cold shoulder. The new initiative is expected to improve the sentiment within the sector, to some extent, as Beijing views it as the main engine for growth, but some pundits said the most powerful measure would be a firm pledge from the leadership that “private property of citizens should be inviolable.” Consumption, the major driver of the post-pandemic recovery, is also losing momentum as retail sales rose by just 3.8 per cent – the slowest pace of expansion this year so far – after diving from a surge of 12.7 per cent in May . Also a part of the new policy package to heal the ailing economy, Beijing released an 11-point plan to encourage household consumption this year and said more measures will be introduced soon. The country is also looking to unleash the potential for new growth engines. It unveiled an 11-task list to revamp the outdated occupational education system , hoping to create enough engineers and skilled workers for advanced manufacturing industries that will facilitate the industrial transition from "Made in China" to "Designed in China". Apart from the daunting economic challenge, China is also facing an embarrassing situation that threatens to hurt its international image. Beijing has been tight-lipped over the whereabouts of Foreign Minister Qin Gang , who has not appeared in public since June 25, and whose role has been covered by foreign policy chief, Wang Yi . Experts are calling for more policies to spur growth and lift confidence, and all eyes are on the Politburo meeting at the end of this month when top leaders will assess the economic situation and lay out priorities for the rest of the year. JD.com, Tencent, Longfor slump in Hong Kong sell-off as China shows no stimulus urgency, Wall Street banks cut GDP targets Some Wall Street banks trimmed their GDP forecasts after growth last quarter trailed market consensus Beijing has refrained from unleashing big stimulus measures amid concerns about debt, fiscal overreach, Manulife Investment said Hong Kong stocks fell, snapping a five-day advance as China showed no urgency in reflating the economy with growth lagging market expectations. Some Wall Street banks lowered their targets again. The Hang Seng Index slid 2.1 per cent to 19,015.72 on Tuesday from Friday's closing level. Stocks and futures were halted on Monday on a typhoon warning. The Tech Index declined 2.4 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 per cent.