Comac delivered the second C919 to China Eastern Airlines earlier this month. Photo: AFP
China’s C919: seat occupancy rate tops 80 per cent, up to 8 more home-grown passenger jets to be delivered in 2023
- State-owned aerospace manufacturer said in January that it had received around 1,200 orders for the C919
- The C919 had operated 87 commercial flights over 250 hours and served 11,095 passengers, as of July 12, since making its maiden commercial flight in May
Comac delivered the second C919 to China Eastern Airlines earlier this month. Photo: AFP