Pan Gongsheng has been named governor of the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Reuters
China names Pan Gongsheng new central bank governor as twice-a-decade finance conference approaches
- Pan Gongsheng formally replaces Yi Gang at the helm of the People’s Bank of China
- Analysts say Pan’s many years of experience at the central bank give him a critically important vantage point from which to tackle financial risks and shore up economic growth
