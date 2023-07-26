According to a statement released by the top decision-making body of China’s Communist Party, policymakers acknowledged a more challenging macro environment and pledged to “strengthen countercyclical support”. Photo: Xinhua
According to a statement released by the top decision-making body of China’s Communist Party, policymakers acknowledged a more challenging macro environment and pledged to “strengthen countercyclical support”. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

Is China’s economic course correction too late, or is it too early to tell without the specifics being ironed out?

  • The prime decision-making body of China’s Communist Party on Monday acknowledged a challenging macro environment and pledged to ‘strengthen countercyclical support’
  • But while recognising a shift in relation to property and local government debt, analysts also said more needs to be done to get the economic recovery back on track

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi in Beijing

Updated: 10:46am, 26 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
According to a statement released by the top decision-making body of China’s Communist Party, policymakers acknowledged a more challenging macro environment and pledged to “strengthen countercyclical support”. Photo: Xinhua
According to a statement released by the top decision-making body of China’s Communist Party, policymakers acknowledged a more challenging macro environment and pledged to “strengthen countercyclical support”. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE