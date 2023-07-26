According to a statement released by the top decision-making body of China’s Communist Party, policymakers acknowledged a more challenging macro environment and pledged to “strengthen countercyclical support”. Photo: Xinhua
Is China’s economic course correction too late, or is it too early to tell without the specifics being ironed out?
- The prime decision-making body of China’s Communist Party on Monday acknowledged a challenging macro environment and pledged to ‘strengthen countercyclical support’
- But while recognising a shift in relation to property and local government debt, analysts also said more needs to be done to get the economic recovery back on track
