US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Bloomberg
With US interest rates at a 22-year high, how will Beijing’s new central bank chief counter the toll on China?
- US Federal Reserve lifted interest rates to the highest level in 22 years on Wednesday, posing a challenge to China’s newly appointed central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng
- Over the past few weeks, China’s central bank has delivered stronger than expected daily yuan fixings to stem currency weakness, and has also eased some restrictions
