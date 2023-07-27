US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Bloomberg
With US interest rates at a 22-year high, how will Beijing’s new central bank chief counter the toll on China?

  • US Federal Reserve lifted interest rates to the highest level in 22 years on Wednesday, posing a challenge to China’s newly appointed central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng
  • Over the past few weeks, China’s central bank has delivered stronger than expected daily yuan fixings to stem currency weakness, and has also eased some restrictions

Amanda Lee
Updated: 8:16pm, 27 Jul, 2023

