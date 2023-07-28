China’s Communist Party, led by Xi Jinping (centre), continues to crack down on corrupt officials. Photo: Xinhua
China’s anti-corruption body expels former finance official from Communist Party for magnifying hidden-debt risks, trashing ecosystem
- Jiao Xiaoping, once in charge of managing investment with the private sector, ‘exacerbated hidden-debt risks’ and failed to protect the rich biodiversity of the Qin Mountains
- He also accepted gifts and cash, owned shares of non-listed companies, and engaged in nepotism, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said
