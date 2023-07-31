Although Beijing is vowing that property policies will be further relaxed, some analysts say it will be impossible for the market to be remade as the same pillar of China’s economy that it used to be. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s property problems appear poised to improve, but can ‘much more risky’ real estate still drive economic growth?
- Beijing vows restrictive property policies will be further relaxed, but investors do not seem to have the same speculative mentality they used to
- Some analysts say the property sector cannot be the ‘old growth driver’ it once was, while others say it will nonetheless remain a critical pillar of the economy
