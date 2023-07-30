China’s private sector is continuing to lose market share to the public sector. Photo: AP
Chinese government seeks public feedback about challenges faced by private sector

  • The State Council is seeking comment on 10 areas where the private sector may face barriers to operating effectively
  • The authorities are looking for ways to boost private businesses as they look to put the economy back on track after the Covid-19 pandemic

Kandy Wong
Updated: 7:16pm, 30 Jul, 2023

