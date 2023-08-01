02:31
China’s youth unemployment rate hits new high as recovery falters
GDP worries, new central bank chief, economic action plans: 7 things you may have missed from China’s economy in July
- Unemployment among China’s youth rose further in July, while gross domestic product data indicated a continued uneven post-pandemic recovery
- Beijing also pledged to build the private economy ‘bigger, better and stronger’, while US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a high-profile visit
