China’s economy grew by just 0.8 per cent in second quarter, compared with the first three months of the year. Photo: Xinhua
Southern China firms refraining from big investments amid ‘cautious’ confidence, AmCham finds
- China’s recent GDP figures offered some hope, but concerns aren’t going away – including over deflation risks and low youth employment, according to head of regional business chamber
- Less than a third of polled firms said they were planning on increasing investments in projects of various sizes
