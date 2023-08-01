China is taking steps to get people spending again, but critics say the measures don’t address the heart of the matter. Photo: Reuters
China audits reveal consumption vouchers did not work and were misused, as cash handouts remain elusive
- Beijing has steadfastly refused to resort to more aggressive and risky stimulus measures that many in the market, and in society at large, are calling for
- Provincial government audits are coming in as China’s leadership enacts new plans to make goods cheaper, but analysts contend more needs to be done to raise income levels
China is taking steps to get people spending again, but critics say the measures don’t address the heart of the matter. Photo: Reuters