China’s slice of the export pie seems to be melting as geopolitical uncertainties and de-risking efforts heat up. Illustration: Henry Wong
China exports: US, EU de-risking isn’t going away, ‘the worst is yet to come’

  • A global supply-chain upheaval is set to persist for years, according to analysts, but China’s entrenched advantages and ‘resiliency’ still give it a manufacturing edge
  • China is shipping fewer goods than it has since the onset of the pandemic, as all major trade partners except Russia are ordering less from Chinese exporters

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Aug, 2023

