China’s leadership wants people to get out and spend their hard-earned money, and regional governments are getting creative with unique attractions. Photo: Xinhua
China’s leadership wants people to get out and spend their hard-earned money, and regional governments are getting creative with unique attractions. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s household debt creeps upward, approaching warning line of International Monetary Fund

  • Excessive levels of indebtedness and slow income growth among Chinese residents are constraining consumption, but China’s Politburo is hoping domestic demand will boost economy
  • Given the debt stress, residents appear more likely to use their savings to pay off loans and reduce asset risks than to consume and invest

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 11:05am, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s leadership wants people to get out and spend their hard-earned money, and regional governments are getting creative with unique attractions. Photo: Xinhua
China’s leadership wants people to get out and spend their hard-earned money, and regional governments are getting creative with unique attractions. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE