China’s leadership wants people to get out and spend their hard-earned money, and regional governments are getting creative with unique attractions. Photo: Xinhua
China’s household debt creeps upward, approaching warning line of International Monetary Fund
- Excessive levels of indebtedness and slow income growth among Chinese residents are constraining consumption, but China’s Politburo is hoping domestic demand will boost economy
- Given the debt stress, residents appear more likely to use their savings to pay off loans and reduce asset risks than to consume and invest
China’s leadership wants people to get out and spend their hard-earned money, and regional governments are getting creative with unique attractions. Photo: Xinhua