China's economic recovery
China seeks to ease household pressure, free up spending power by pushing banks to lower mortgage rates

  • Authorities say they will continue to ‘support the stable and healthy growth of the property market’ amid China’s overall economic slowdown
  • Consumers are increasingly cautious with spending on homes, cars and household appliances while under pressure to make monthly mortgage payments

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Aug, 2023

Real estate accounts for the largest source of both household wealth and liabilities, with monthly mortgage payments taking up large portion of household income. Photo: AFP
