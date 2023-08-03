Outspoken economist Yu Yongding says Beijing should reassess its yuan-internationalisation goals as geopolitical strains mount. Photo: Bloomberg

China exposure to US dollar ‘weaponisation’ demands rethink on yuan internationalisation as geopolitical woes intensify, Yu Yongding warns

  • Securing China’s overseas assets has become more difficult in a time rife with geopolitical wrangling that has altered the world’s currency-use landscape
  • While the yuan is positioned to play a ‘bigger role on the international stage’, international monetary system looks to remain dominated by US dollar

Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Aug, 2023

