China is lifting barley tariffs that have forced Australian exporters to seek other destinations for the past three years. Photo: AFP
China-Australia trade: Beijing’s barley-tariff removal raises hope that Australian wine will be next
- Punitive barley trade tariffs, in place since April 2020, will go away on Saturday after a month-long delay by Beijing to review the contested measures
- But some analysts say that Australian exporters have adapted by finding alternative markets, so China’s imports of their grain are unlikely to reach previous levels
