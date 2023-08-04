China is lifting barley tariffs that have forced Australian exporters to seek other destinations for the past three years. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia trade: Beijing’s barley-tariff removal raises hope that Australian wine will be next

  • Punitive barley trade tariffs, in place since April 2020, will go away on Saturday after a month-long delay by Beijing to review the contested measures
  • But some analysts say that Australian exporters have adapted by finding alternative markets, so China’s imports of their grain are unlikely to reach previous levels

Kandy Wong
Updated: 2:35pm, 4 Aug, 2023

