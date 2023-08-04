Yi Gang was formally replaced by Pan Gongsheng as the head of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) at the end of last month. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s digital yuan ‘at forefront globally’, former central bank governor Yi Gang says
- Yi Gang, who was replaced by Pan Gongsheng as the head of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) at the end of last month, gave two recent lectures in Beijing and Singapore
- He said the digital yuan could facilitate a wide range of domestic retail payments, including by foreign visitors, while it also has overseas use
