Beijing has rolled out a variety of measures to shore up investor confidence and improve market sentiment in the past month. Photo: AFP
China's economic recovery
China bets on better policy enforcement to save economy, vowing more help in pipeline

  • Beijing is prioritising boosting domestic demand, improving confidence and preventing risks for the remainder of the year, while looking to avoid past stimulus fallout
  • Four ministries jointly vow to address weak links in China’s economy while intensifying efforts to address weak economic links and expand the policy toolbox

Amanda Lee
Updated: 10:01pm, 4 Aug, 2023

