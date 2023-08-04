Beijing has rolled out a variety of measures to shore up investor confidence and improve market sentiment in the past month. Photo: AFP
China bets on better policy enforcement to save economy, vowing more help in pipeline
- Beijing is prioritising boosting domestic demand, improving confidence and preventing risks for the remainder of the year, while looking to avoid past stimulus fallout
- Four ministries jointly vow to address weak links in China’s economy while intensifying efforts to address weak economic links and expand the policy toolbox
Beijing has rolled out a variety of measures to shore up investor confidence and improve market sentiment in the past month. Photo: AFP