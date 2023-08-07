China’s southern hub of Shenzhen is rolling out a raft of measures to reinvigorate the local economy. Photo: Xinhua
China innovation hub Shenzhen poised to lead economic-rejuvenation drive with 55-point plan
- With a raft of measures to lure investors and modernise China’s innovation hub, Shenzhen’s policymakers are moving to counter trade protectionism and tech decoupling
- Between Washington’s tech siege and supply-chain shifts, Shenzhen wants to boost regional ties while appealing to foreign investors in booming manufacturing industries
China’s southern hub of Shenzhen is rolling out a raft of measures to reinvigorate the local economy. Photo: Xinhua