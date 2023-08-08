Farmers across a region known as China’s northern granary are pleading for help to mitigate crop damage from floods as Typhoon Khanun threatens output with more heavy rainfall that could bring bugs and blight. Water levels across Heilongjiang province have been falling since Monday after Typhoon Doksuri caused flooding across northern China since Friday , but farmers are struggling to rescue the most affected crops in the nation’s top grain-producing region. In two days, videos uploaded by farmers asking for assistance went viral on Chinese social media, as they feared that all of the silt that has accumulated on blossoming rice crops could reduce yields. “We want to use a high-pressure water gun to flush the silt off, but this is too much work, and we desperately need help from real experts from all fields,” a Heilongjiang woman said in one of the videos. Typhoon Doksuri hit China’s northeastern provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, known as the country’s breadbasket. They contributed more than one-fifth of the country’s grain production, one-fourth of the country’s grain commodities, and one-third of its grain export last year, data from the State Council shows. More frequent extreme weather is ringing alarms across China’s agriculture sector, intensifying Beijing’s push for self-sufficiency amid rising tensions with the US and global market disruptions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Heilongjiang’s Wuchang city, known for the country’s best-quality rice, has seen a small percentage of its farmland – more than 2,720 hectares (6,721 acres) – affected by flooding, including 2,436 hectares of rice, according to China’s Ministry of Emergency Management on Friday. In total, the city has 194,266 hectares of rice farmland. Wuchang’s agricultural output accounted for more than 40 per cent of the region’s gross domestic product, and its rice production reached 1.92 million tonnes in 2022. Beijing steps up food security with stiff assessments of local-level cadres In 2021, the city accounted for 2.6 per cent of Heilongjiang’s total grain output, while the province itself accounted for 14 per cent, 15 per cent and 44 per cent of the national production of rice, corn and soybeans, respectively, data from Guosheng Securities showed on Sunday. From August 1-4, the province’s Shangzhi city saw its heaviest rainfall since 1957, resulting in crop damage that has affected more than 42,575 hectares, Xinhua said on Sunday. Jilin province’s Shulan city, an important maize producer in China, has also been battered by floods, with more than 14,466 hectares of arable lands being affected, and loss estimates surpassing 43 million yuan, Thepaper.cn reported on Monday. Rice yields will definitely be reduced [this time], but not to the point of losing the harvest Huang Bangquan, plant specialist Last week, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs arranged for 432 million yuan worth of disaster relief and dispatched 11 working groups and hundreds of experts to grain-producing areas to provide technical guidance on preventing pests and improving yields. “When rice gets silt, it’s not realistic to wash it down with a high-pressure water gun, it would be too costly to do so,” said Huang Bangquan, a professor specialising in plant genetics at Hubei University. “Rice yields will definitely be reduced [this time], but not to the point of losing the harvest,” said Huang, adding that even if the rice is contaminated with silt during the flowering period, it can still be self-fertilised. But he also warned that flooding leads to more pests and diseases in crops, making these the leading risks currently facing farmers in the northeast. “For some regions that are at risk of crops being wiped out, farmers could opt to grow some short-season crops in time, which would more or less make up their losses,” Huang said. What is the state of China’s food-security drive, and is it succeeding? China’s summer harvest fell for the first time since 2018, largely due to the rains that hit the wheat-growing province of Henan in late May amid the harvest season. On Monday, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said the current flood-control and post-disaster reconstruction tasks are considerable, and Typhoon Khanun looms. “[With another typhoon coming], the situation of flood control and relief is unpromising and arduous,” Minister Wang Xiangxi said. Huang added that the agriculture sector needs to be more prepared for extreme weather in the long term, with measures taken to protect forests and grasslands, build more water facilities, and breed crop varieties that can grow amid extreme weather.