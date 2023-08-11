The number of Chinese newborns has dropped by around 40 per cent in the past five years, and there are warnings that the decline has expedited. Photo: Getty Images
China population: 2023 births could plunge by a quarter from record low set last year, academic warns
- After demographic alarms went off when Chinese mothers had fewer than 10 million children, how critical will the situation become if only 7 million are born this year?
- Peking University medical dean also says more must be done to boost female fertility, with greater investments needed to increase research into disease prevention for women and children
The number of Chinese newborns has dropped by around 40 per cent in the past five years, and there are warnings that the decline has expedited. Photo: Getty Images