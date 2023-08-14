Chinese shipbuilders completed a total of 21.13 million deadweight tonnage of new ships in the first half of 2023, up by 14. 2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China’s maritime ambitions boosted, claims largest shipping fleet title from Greece
- Chinese-owned fleet reached 249.2 million gross tonnage, or 15.9 per cent of the market share, to edge ahead of Greece, according to Clarksons Research
- But efforts to become a major maritime power are set to be tested by challenges, including carbon emission reduction targets, analysts said
