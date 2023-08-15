Children can cost a small fortune when parents splash out on every opportunity to improve the odds of sending their kids to a respectable university that might lead to a good job. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China education: two years after tutoring crackdown, parents still find ways to feed their ‘gold-swallowing beasts’
- Life after legal tutoring services for academic classes has resulted in China’s penny-pinching parents making an exception to secure their kids an intellectual edge
- Central leaders want to discourage extra academic work for students, to promote social equality, but academic products are commanding high prices
Children can cost a small fortune when parents splash out on every opportunity to improve the odds of sending their kids to a respectable university that might lead to a good job. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen