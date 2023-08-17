Many cash-strapped potential homebuyers in China are fearful of taking a bath in the turmoil-stricken property sector. Illustration: Davies Christian Surya
China real estate: would-be buyers ask whether it’s a home or a hindrance as they seek to wait out market turmoil
- But analysts warn that even a short-term aversion to buying property, if it becomes widespread enough, could manifest into a critical consumption situation
- Property downturn persists as Beijing is rolling out consumption initiatives to get people spending again on big-ticket items and economy-boosting services
