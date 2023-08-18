European Union Chamber of Commerce president Jens Eskelund says foreign investors remain insecure about investing in China, and that Beijing must do more to convince them. Photo: AFP
exclusive | China’s economic ‘crisis of confidence’ has shattered faith of foreign investors, warns European business head in call to action
- President of EU Chamber of Commerce in China discusses a potential cure to the malaise, but will it be a tough pill for Beijing to swallow?
- ‘From an FDI perspective, China is experiencing a perfect storm in which there are many factors now conspiring’ to suppress investor sentiment, Jens Eskelund says
