The matter of relying less on the US dollar is expected to be thoroughly discussed next week at the Brics summit of emerging nations. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-led de-dollarisation gains traction among emerging economies ahead of Brics summit
- Expansion rate of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa economic bloc seen determining speed at which it stops using US dollar systems
- To help ward off Washington’s alleged currency weaponisation, calls to shift away from the US dollar are growing louder, but a new currency union may be unlikely
