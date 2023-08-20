Students attend a job fair at Zhengzhou University in Henan. This year saw more than 11 million new graduates entering the job market. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Chinese provinces try to boost youth employment by offering state-owned enterprises incentives to hire more graduates
- The country’s youth unemployment rate has been rising steadily, reaching 21 per cent before the government announced it would stop publishing figures
- Two provinces have told state firms to make sure at least half of their new hires are recent graduates, while others are offering subsidies or extra funding
