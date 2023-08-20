The ailing property sector is one of the biggest risks facing the Chinese economy. Photo: Reuters
Chinese financial regulators pledge further measures to tackle local government debt and property sector woes
- Property is one of the biggest risks facing the economy with the country’s largest private developer Country Garden adding to the sector’s woes
- Financial agencies told to coordinate support for local governments as they tackle debt risks
