A woman demonstrates a brain-computer interface for stroke victims at this month’s World Robot Conference in Beijing, where China’s cutting-edge tech advancements were on display. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech war
China puts onus on computing power as US tech war shows no sign of abating

  • With global competition for data and computing power intensifying, China will build more data and computing hubs while committing to technological breakthroughs
  • China has the world’s second-largest computing capacity, but its expansion is necessary to boost the nation’s digital economy and ward off Washington’s tech curbs

Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Aug, 2023

