Hundreds of investment pacts and trade contracts were signed at the recently concluded 7th China-South Asia Expo in Yunnan province. Photo: Xinhua
China, South Asia trade ties shine in key expo, but Indian presence remains low
- The last China-South Asia Expo was held in 2019, and its resumption saw hundreds of trade and investment deals made, though some would-be investors remain cautious
- Global supply-chain upheaval and trade tensions have forced China to get creative in securing new buyers in the face of geopolitical disputes
Hundreds of investment pacts and trade contracts were signed at the recently concluded 7th China-South Asia Expo in Yunnan province. Photo: Xinhua