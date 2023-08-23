02:09
China surprises market by keeping mortgage rate unchanged amid ongoing property crisis
As China’s property crisis plagues its economy and financial system, is a ‘Lehman Moment’ looming?
- China Evergrande Group reported losses of 812 billion yuan (US$112 billion) for 2021 and 2022, while fellow property developer Country Garden is on the verge of a bond default
- A so-called Lehman moment – where one company’s problems become everyone’s problems – is seen as unlikely, but mounting problems are set to test Beijing
