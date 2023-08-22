Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao speaks with representatives of UAE companies in Dubai last week. Photo: Weibo
China looks to shore up belt-and-road deals with Middle East cash and partnerships as Western investment wanes
- United Arab Emirates is trying to expand its deals with China in critically important sectors such as AI, clean energy and infrastructure
- ‘Strategic’ nature of China’s massive consumer market bodes well for bilateral relations in Gulf states, but some analysts wonder if Middle East capital can replace Western investments
