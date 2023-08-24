Beijing has been working in recent years to increase its self-reliance for soybeans and corn. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing has been working in recent years to increase its self-reliance for soybeans and corn. Photo: EPA-EFE
China food security
Economy /  China Economy

China to expand GM corn, soybeans trials amid rising food-security focus as Beijing seeks to dispel public safety concerns

  • Hebei, Jilin, Sichuan, Yunnan and Inner Mongolia will play a role in expanding a trial of genetically modified (GM) corn and soybeans
  • Higher output from China’s GM crops could potentially lower its imports of corn and soybeans from the likes of Brazil and the US

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 7:30pm, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has been working in recent years to increase its self-reliance for soybeans and corn. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing has been working in recent years to increase its self-reliance for soybeans and corn. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE