Beijing has been working in recent years to increase its self-reliance for soybeans and corn. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to expand GM corn, soybeans trials amid rising food-security focus as Beijing seeks to dispel public safety concerns
- Hebei, Jilin, Sichuan, Yunnan and Inner Mongolia will play a role in expanding a trial of genetically modified (GM) corn and soybeans
- Higher output from China’s GM crops could potentially lower its imports of corn and soybeans from the likes of Brazil and the US
