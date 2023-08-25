The US’ Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act, which went into effect in June 2022, has effectively blocked American imports of all products wholly or partially sourced from the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
China’s cotton output set to fall 1 year after US’ Xinjiang ban as focus shifts to food security, quality
- Cotton output from China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region is expected to fall by 11 per cent in 2023 from last year to 5.57 million tonnes
- China is increasingly placing an emphasis on cotton quality over quantity, while also creating room for crops amid food security concerns
