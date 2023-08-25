Premier Li Qiang inspects Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics in Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s hi-tech direction on show as Premier Li Qiang visits economic barometer as US curbs, de-risking damage mounts
- Premier Li Qiang concluded a three-day visit to Guangdong province on Thursday, visitig laboratories and hi-tech firms in Dongguan and Shenzhen
- Li said China was at a critical period of economic transformation and upgrading and that it was necessary to deepen reform and opening up
Premier Li Qiang inspects Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics in Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua