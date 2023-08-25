The US dollar is expected to continue dominating global trade, but China’s yuan is gaining strength among developing countries. Photo: Reuters
How expanding China-led economic bloc Brics adds to the yuan’s global clout
- Developing economies Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa joined China in welcoming these six new member states into the group’s fold
- Brics members are expected to step up their use of local currencies for trade and development, shunning the globally dominant US dollar
