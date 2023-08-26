Vendors wait for customers at a seafood market in Shanghai on Friday. China has abruptly halted all seafood imports from Japan after it began releasing treated Fukushima waste water. Photo: Reuters
Fukushima water release: why China’s ban on Japanese seafood could backfire
- ‘Many people won’t eat seafood’, industry insider says of Chinese consumers, in ‘dangerous sign for the industry’
- Others say that if Beijing really wanted to make a point, it would go after imports of more critically important trade items such as machinery, circuits and cars from Japan
Vendors wait for customers at a seafood market in Shanghai on Friday. China has abruptly halted all seafood imports from Japan after it began releasing treated Fukushima waste water. Photo: Reuters