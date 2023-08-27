In his first five months as China’s premier, Li Qiang has been working to repair the nation’s battered economy. Illustration: Davies Christian Surya
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

How China’s economic crisis serves as unparalleled trial by fire for Premier Li Qiang

  • In his five months as premier, Li Qiang has been on the move both domestically and abroad, touting President Xi Jinping’s agenda while trying to empower the economy
  • But Li’s policy toolbox appears restrained, and it has China watchers wondering if more concrete actions will be taken to restore confidence in the economy

Frank Tang and Kandy Wong
Frank Tang in Beijingand Kandy Wong in Hong Kong

Updated: 6:00am, 27 Aug, 2023

